Se entregaron los Premios Eisner

En otra edición sin público presente, la San Diego Comic Con realizó a través de una ceremonia virtual la entrega de los premios Eisner a la producción 2020.
Estos fueron los galardonados en los principales rubros.
MEJOR HISTORIA CORTA: “When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town,” por Mimi Pond, en Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press).
MEJOR NÚMERO AUTO-CONCLUSIVO: Sports is Hell, por Ben Passmore (Koyama Press).
MEJOR SERIE REGULAR: Usagi Yojimbo, por Stan Sakai (IDW).
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA: Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, por Matt Fraction y Steve Lieber (DC).
MEJOR SERIE NUEVA: Black Widow, por Kelly Thompson y Elena Casagrande (Marvel).
MEJOR PUBLICACION INFANTIL (HASTA 8 AÑOS): Our Little Kitchen, por Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers).
MEJOR PUBLICACION INFANTIL (9-12 AÑOS): Superman Smashes the Klan, por Gene Luen Yang y Gurihiru (DC).
MEJOR PUBLICACIÓN JUVENIL (13-17 AÑOS): Dragon Hoops, por Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan).
MEJOR PUBLICACIÓN HUMORÍSTICA: Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, por Matt Fraction y Steve Lieber (DC).
MEJOR ANTOLOGÍA: Menopause: A Comic Treatment, coordinada por MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press).
MEJOR OBRA BASADA EN HECHOS REALES: Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio, de Derf Backderf (Abrams).
MEJOR OBRA AUTOBIOGRÁFICA: The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, de Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly).
MEJOR ÁLBUM GRÁFICO: Pulp, de Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (Image).
MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN DE OTRO MEDIO: Superman Smashes the Klan, adaptado por Gene Luen Yang y Gurihiru (DC).
MEJOR EDICIÓN NORTEAMERICANA DE MATERIAL EXTRANJERO: Goblin Girl, de Moa Romanova (Fantagraphics).
MEJOR EDICIÓN NORTEAMERICANA DE MATERIAL EXTRANJERO (ASIA): Remina, de Junji Ito (VIZ Media).
MEJOR GUIONISTA: James Tynion IV, por Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion).
MEJOR AUTOR INTEGRAL: Junji Ito, por Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media).
MEJOR DIBUJANTE O EQUIPO DE DIBUJANTE Y ENTINTADOR: Michael Allred, por Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions).
MEJOR DIBUJANTE MULTIMEDIA: Anand RK/John Pearson, por Blue in Green (Image).
MEJOR PORTADISTA: Peach Momoko, por Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel).
MEJOR COLORISTA: Laura Allred, por X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions).
MEJOR LETRISTA: Stan Sakai, por Usagi Yojimbo (IDW).
MEJOR WEBCOMIC: Crisis Zone, por Simon Hanselmann, https://www.instagram.com/simon.hanselmann/
MEJOR COMIC DIGITAL: Friday, por Ed Brubaker, Marcos Martin y Muntsa Vicente (Panel Syndicate).
Finalmente, los autores que se sumaron al Hall of Fame fueron Thomas Nast, Rudolphe Töpffer, Alberto Breccia (tarde pero seguro), Stan Goldberg, Francoise Mouly y Lily Renée Phillips.
Dejanos tus comentarios:
Tenés que iniciar sesión para poder comentar.