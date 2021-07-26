Se entregaron los Premios Eisner

En otra edición sin público presente, la San Diego Comic Con realizó a través de una ceremonia virtual la entrega de los premios Eisner a la producción 2020.

Estos fueron los galardonados en los principales rubros.

MEJOR HISTORIA CORTA: “When the Menopausal Carnival Comes to Town,” por Mimi Pond, en Menopause: A Comic Treatment (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press).

MEJOR NÚMERO AUTO-CONCLUSIVO: Sports is Hell, por Ben Passmore (Koyama Press).

MEJOR SERIE REGULAR: Usagi Yojimbo, por Stan Sakai (IDW).

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA: Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, por Matt Fraction y Steve Lieber (DC).

MEJOR SERIE NUEVA: Black Widow, por Kelly Thompson y Elena Casagrande (Marvel).

MEJOR PUBLICACION INFANTIL (HASTA 8 AÑOS): Our Little Kitchen, por Jillian Tamaki (Abrams Books for Young Readers).

MEJOR PUBLICACION INFANTIL (9-12 AÑOS): Superman Smashes the Klan, por Gene Luen Yang y Gurihiru (DC).

MEJOR PUBLICACIÓN JUVENIL (13-17 AÑOS): Dragon Hoops, por Gene Luen Yang (First Second/Macmillan).

MEJOR PUBLICACIÓN HUMORÍSTICA: Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, por Matt Fraction y Steve Lieber (DC).

MEJOR ANTOLOGÍA: Menopause: A Comic Treatment, coordinada por MK Czerwiec (Graphic Medicine/Pennsylvania State University Press).

MEJOR OBRA BASADA EN HECHOS REALES: Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio, de Derf Backderf (Abrams).

MEJOR OBRA AUTOBIOGRÁFICA: The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, de Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly).

MEJOR ÁLBUM GRÁFICO: Pulp, de Ed Brubaker y Sean Phillips (Image).

MEJOR ADAPTACIÓN DE OTRO MEDIO: Superman Smashes the Klan, adaptado por Gene Luen Yang y Gurihiru (DC).

MEJOR EDICIÓN NORTEAMERICANA DE MATERIAL EXTRANJERO: Goblin Girl, de Moa Romanova (Fantagraphics).

MEJOR EDICIÓN NORTEAMERICANA DE MATERIAL EXTRANJERO (ASIA): Remina, de Junji Ito (VIZ Media).

MEJOR GUIONISTA: James Tynion IV, por Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); Batman (DC); The Department of Truth (Image); Razorblades (Tiny Onion).

MEJOR AUTOR INTEGRAL: Junji Ito, por Remina, Venus in the Blind Spot (VIZ Media).

MEJOR DIBUJANTE O EQUIPO DE DIBUJANTE Y ENTINTADOR: Michael Allred, por Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions).

MEJOR DIBUJANTE MULTIMEDIA: Anand RK/John Pearson, por Blue in Green (Image).

MEJOR PORTADISTA: Peach Momoko, por Buffy the Vampire Slayer #19, Mighty Morphin #2, Something Is Killing the Children #12, Power Rangers #1 (BOOM! Studios); DIE!namite, Vampirella (Dynamite); The Crow: Lethe (IDW); Marvel Variants (Marvel).

MEJOR COLORISTA: Laura Allred, por X-Ray Robot (Dark Horse); Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams (Insight Editions).

MEJOR LETRISTA: Stan Sakai, por Usagi Yojimbo (IDW).

MEJOR WEBCOMIC: Crisis Zone, por Simon Hanselmann, https://www.instagram.com/simon.hanselmann/

MEJOR COMIC DIGITAL: Friday, por Ed Brubaker, Marcos Martin y Muntsa Vicente (Panel Syndicate).

Finalmente, los autores que se sumaron al Hall of Fame fueron Thomas Nast, Rudolphe Töpffer, Alberto Breccia (tarde pero seguro), Stan Goldberg, Francoise Mouly y Lily Renée Phillips.