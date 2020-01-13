Oscar 2020: 11 nominaciones para Joker

Este lunes 13 de enero, la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer el listado completo de los films que competirán en la 92da entrega de los premios Oscar, que se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles.

En este marco, las proyecciones de Joker, superaron todas las expectativas de sus productores, al alzarse con nada menos que 11 nominaciones, entre ellas en las categorías de Mejor Película, Mejor Director, Mejor Actor, y Mejor Fotografía, entre otros.

A pesar del lobby, Disney sólo pudo obtener una nominación para Avengers Endgame en la categoría de Efectos Visuales, en la que compite con otra de las producciones de esa compañía: Star Wars el Ascenso de Skywalker (Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker).

A continuación: el listado completo de las nominaciones:

Mejor Película

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Dirección

The Irishman

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Mejor Actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Mejor Guión Original

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Fotografía (Cinematografía)

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Mejor Película Animada

Como Entrenar a tu Dragón 3 (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World9

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Canción Original

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into The Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

Mejor Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Mejor Documental

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor Corto Documental

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Holy Land (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Mejor Maquillaje

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Mejor Corto Animado

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor Cortometraje

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor Edición de Sonido

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood