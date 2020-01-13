Oscar 2020: 11 nominaciones para Joker

Este lunes 13 de enero, la Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer el listado completo de los films que competirán en la 92da entrega de los premios Oscar, que se llevará a cabo el próximo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles.
En este marco, las proyecciones de Joker, superaron todas las expectativas de sus productores, al alzarse con nada menos que 11 nominaciones, entre ellas en las categorías de Mejor Película, Mejor Director, Mejor Actor, y Mejor Fotografía, entre otros.
A pesar del lobby, Disney sólo pudo obtener una nominación para Avengers Endgame en la categoría de Efectos Visuales, en la que compite con otra de las producciones de esa compañía: Star Wars el Ascenso de Skywalker (Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker).
A continuación: el listado completo de las nominaciones:
Mejor Película
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Dirección
The Irishman
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor Guión Original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Fotografía (Cinematografía)
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Mejor Película Animada
Como Entrenar a tu Dragón 3 (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World9
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Canción Original
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into The Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet
Mejor Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Mejor Documental
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor Corto Documental
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Mejor Película en Idioma Extranjero
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Holy Land (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Mejor Maquillaje
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Mejor Corto Animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Cortometraje
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Ford V Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time In… Hollywood
