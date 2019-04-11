Sigue la filmación de Birds of Prey

DC Universe apuesta a sus personajes “de segunda línea” con buenos resultados. Si bien no hay Green Lantern, y Flash no termina de tomar impulso, Warner Bros. no para de dar luz verde a proyectos de personajes como Shazam!, que la está rompiendo en la taquilla mundial, y las Birds of Prey, que pasarán de la TV al cine por primera vez.

Porque al espeso recuerdo de esa fallida serie de TV protagonizada por Dina Meyer y Ashley Scott, DC le quiere sobreimprimir esta película que contará con la presencia estelar de Margot Robbie como Harley Quinn.

Tal es la predominancia que tendrá la novia del Joker en la película que su influencia se sentirá desde el título, ya que el nombre completo del film será Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

La sinopsis tiene a Harley uniendo fuerzas como Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), y Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) para proteger a la joven Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) del villanísimo Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

La película de Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs, 2018) cuenta con guión de Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, 2018) y la participación de Charlene Amoia como Maria Bertinelli, Chris Messina como Victor Zsasz. Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, François Chau, Matthew Willig, y Ali Wong.

Varios sets de fotografías del rodaje, algunas de fans, otras de la producción, surgieron en cuentas de Twitter en los últimos días y allí se puede ver a Harley en un cambio de ropa; y en otra a René Montoya persiguiendo a la villana por las calles de Gotham.

