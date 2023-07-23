Se entregaron los Eisner

Como todos los años, la convención de San Diego fue el marco para entregar los prestigiosos Premios Eisner. Y esta vez, los ganadores fueron estos:

Mejor Historia Corta: “Finding Batman” por Kevin Conroy y J. Bone en DC Pride 2022 (DC)

Mejor número autoconclusivo: Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler, por Tom King y Mitch Gerads (DC)

Mejor Serie Regular: Nightwing, por Tom Taylor y Bruno Redondo (DC)

Mejor Serie Limitada: The Human Target, por Tom King y Greg Smallwood (DC)

Mejor Serie Nueva: Public Domain, por Chip Zdarsky (Image)

Mejor Publicación Infantil (primeros lectores): The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster! por Mo Willems (Union Square Kids)

Mejor Publicación Infantil (9 a 12 años): Frizzy, por Claribel A. Ortega y Rose Bousamra (First Second/Macmillan)

Mejor Publicación Juvenil (13-17 años): Do A Powerbomb! por Daniel Warren Johnson (Image)

Mejor Publicación Humorística: Revenge of the Librarians, por Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

Mejor Antología: The Nib Magazine, coordinada por Matt Bors (Nib)

Mejor Obra Basada en la Realidad: Flung Out of Space, por Grace Ellis y Hannah Templer (Abrams ComicArts)

Mejor Obra Autobiográfica: Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, por Kate Beaton (Drawn & Quarterly)

Mejor Álbum Gráfico: The Night Eaters, Book 1: She Eats the Night, por Marjorie Liu y Sana Takeda (Abrams ComicArts)

Mejor Adaptación de Otro Medio: Chivalry por Neil Gaiman, adaptado por Colleen Doran (Dark Horse)

Mejor Edición de Material Extranjero: Blacksad: They All Fall Down Part 1, por Juan Díaz Canales y Juanjo Guarnido, traducida por Diana Schutz y Brandon Kander (Dark Horse)

Mejor Edición de Material Extranjero (Asia): Shuna’s Journey, por Hayao Miyazaki; traducida por Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)

Mejor Guionista: James Tynion IV, House of Slaughter, Something Is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! Studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Sandman Universe: – – Nightmare Country (DC), The Closet, The Department of Truth (Image)

Mejor Autor Integral: Kate Beaton, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (Drawn & Quarterly)

Mejor Dibujante: Greg Smallwood, The Human Target (DC)

Mejor Ilustrador: Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)

Mejor Portadista: Bruno Redondo, Nightwing (DC)

Mejor Colorista: Jordie Bellaire, The Nice House on the Lake, Suicide Squad: Blaze (DC); Antman, Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age (Marvel)

Mejor Rotulista: Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Mejor Publicación Periodística Relacionada con los Comics: PanelXPanel magazine, editada por Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou y Tiffany Babb (panelxpanel.com)

Mejor Libro Relacionado con los Comics: Charles M. Schulz: The Art and Life of the Peanuts Creator in 100 Objects, por Benjamin L. Clark y Nat Gertler (Schulz Museum)

Mejor Webcomic: Lore Olympus, por Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)

Mejor Comic Digital: Barnstormers, por Scott Snyder y Tula Lotay (Comixology Originals)