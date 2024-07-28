Se entregaron los Eisner

Una vez más, en la San Diego Comic Con se entregaron los Will Eisner Comic Industry Award (los Premios Eisner, para los amigos) y estos son los ganadores en las principales categorías.
Mejor Historia Corta: “The Kelpie,” by Becky Cloonan, en Four Gathered on Christmas Eve (Dark Horse)
Mejor One-shot o Número Autoconclusivo: Nightwing nº105, de Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)
Mejor Serie Regular: Transformers, de Daniel Warren Johnson (Image Skybound)
Mejor Serie Limitada: PeePee PooPoo, de Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)
Mejor Serie Nueva: Somna: A Bedtime Story, de Becky Cloonan y Tula Lotay (DSTLRY)
Mejor Publicación para Primeros Lectores: Bigfoot and Nessie: The Art of Getting Noticed, de Chelsea M. Campbell y Laura Knetzger (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)
Mejor Publicación para Chicos: Mexikid: A Graphic Memoir, de Pedro Martín (Dial Books for Young Readers/Penguin Young Readers)
Mejor Publicación para Adolescentes: Danger and Other Unknown Risks, de Ryan North y Erica Henderson (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)
Mejor Publicación Humorística: It’s Jeff: The Jeff-Verse nº1, de Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru (Marvel)
Mejor Antología: Comics for Ukraine, coordinada por Scott Dunbier (Zoop)
Mejor Obra Basada en Hechos Reales: Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller: The Man Who Created Nancy, de Bill Griffith (Abrams ComicArts)
Mejor Álbum o Novela Gráfica (Nueva): Roaming, de Mariko Tamaki y Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)
Mejor Adaptación de Otro Medio: Watership Down, de Richard Adams, adaptada por James Sturm y Joe Sutphin (Ten Speed Graphic)
Mejor Edición Estadounidense de Material Extranjero: Blacksad, Vol 7: They All Fall Down, Part 2, de Juan Díaz Canales y Juanjo Guarnido, traducido por Diana Schutz y Brandon Kander (Europe Comics)
Mejor Edición Estadounidense de Material Extranjero (Asia): My Picture Diary, de Fujiwara Maki, traducido por Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)
Mejor Guionista: Mariko Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)
Mejor Autor Integral: Daniel Warren Johnson, Transformers (Image Skybound)
Mejor Dibujante o Equipo Lapicista/ Entintador: Jillian Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)
Mejor Ilustrador (páginas interiores): Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)
Mejor Portadista: Peach Momoko, Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin, varias portadas alternativas (Marvel)
Mejor Colorista: Jordie Bellaire, Batman, Birds of Prey (DC); Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special (IDW)
Mejor Letrista: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber, The Witcher: Wild Animals, and others (Dark Horse); Batman: City of Madness, The Flash, Poison Ivy, and others (DC); Black Cat Social Club (Humanoids); Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees (IDW); The Cull, What’s the Furthest Place from Here? (Image); y otras
Mejor Publicación Periodística: The Comics Journal #309; dirigida por Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, y Austin English (Fantagraphics)
Mejor Libro Sobre Comics: I Am the Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future, de Michael Molcher (Rebellion)
Mejor Webcomic: Lore Olympus, de Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)
Mejor Comic Digital: Friday, de Ed Brubaker y Marcos Martin, vols. 7–8 (Panel Syndicate)
