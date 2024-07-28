Se entregaron los Eisner

Una vez más, en la San Diego Comic Con se entregaron los Will Eisner Comic Industry Award (los Premios Eisner, para los amigos) y estos son los ganadores en las principales categorías.

Mejor Historia Corta: “The Kelpie,” by Becky Cloonan, en Four Gathered on Christmas Eve (Dark Horse)

Mejor One-shot o Número Autoconclusivo: Nightwing nº105, de Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo (DC)

Mejor Serie Regular: Transformers, de Daniel Warren Johnson (Image Skybound)

Mejor Serie Limitada: PeePee PooPoo, de Caroline Cash (Silver Sprocket)

Mejor Serie Nueva: Somna: A Bedtime Story, de Becky Cloonan y Tula Lotay (DSTLRY)

Mejor Publicación para Primeros Lectores: Bigfoot and Nessie: The Art of Getting Noticed, de Chelsea M. Campbell y Laura Knetzger (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

Mejor Publicación para Chicos: Mexikid: A Graphic Memoir, de Pedro Martín (Dial Books for Young Readers/Penguin Young Readers)

Mejor Publicación para Adolescentes: Danger and Other Unknown Risks, de Ryan North y Erica Henderson (Penguin Workshop/Penguin Random House)

Mejor Publicación Humorística: It’s Jeff: The Jeff-Verse nº1, de Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru (Marvel)

Mejor Antología: Comics for Ukraine, coordinada por Scott Dunbier (Zoop)

Mejor Obra Basada en Hechos Reales: Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller: The Man Who Created Nancy, de Bill Griffith (Abrams ComicArts)

Mejor Álbum o Novela Gráfica (Nueva): Roaming, de Mariko Tamaki y Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Mejor Adaptación de Otro Medio: Watership Down, de Richard Adams, adaptada por James Sturm y Joe Sutphin (Ten Speed Graphic)

Mejor Edición Estadounidense de Material Extranjero: Blacksad, Vol 7: They All Fall Down, Part 2, de Juan Díaz Canales y Juanjo Guarnido, traducido por Diana Schutz y Brandon Kander (Europe Comics)

Mejor Edición Estadounidense de Material Extranjero (Asia): My Picture Diary, de Fujiwara Maki, traducido por Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

Mejor Guionista: Mariko Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)

Mejor Autor Integral: Daniel Warren Johnson, Transformers (Image Skybound)

Mejor Dibujante o Equipo Lapicista/ Entintador: Jillian Tamaki, Roaming (Drawn & Quarterly)

Mejor Ilustrador (páginas interiores): Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers (Abrams ComicArts); Monstress (Image)

Mejor Portadista: Peach Momoko, Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin, varias portadas alternativas (Marvel)

Mejor Colorista: Jordie Bellaire, Batman, Birds of Prey (DC); Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special (IDW)

Mejor Letrista: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber, The Witcher: Wild Animals, and others (Dark Horse); Batman: City of Madness, The Flash, Poison Ivy, and others (DC); Black Cat Social Club (Humanoids); Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees (IDW); The Cull, What’s the Furthest Place from Here? (Image); y otras

Mejor Publicación Periodística: The Comics Journal #309; dirigida por Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, y Austin English (Fantagraphics)

Mejor Libro Sobre Comics: I Am the Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future, de Michael Molcher (Rebellion)

Mejor Webcomic: Lore Olympus, de Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)

Mejor Comic Digital: Friday, de Ed Brubaker y Marcos Martin, vols. 7–8 (Panel Syndicate)